Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits AIIMS Bhopal Enforcing Strong Partnership With State Government

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits AIIMS Bhopal Enforcing Strong Partnership With State Govt |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited AIIMS Bhopal and reviewed various ongoing projects at the institute.

The visit further reinforced the strong partnership between the state government and AIIMS Bhopal in their shared vision of delivering world-class healthcare and medical education.

The deputy CM took the stock of health of ex-MLA Dhirendra Singh Dhiru undergoing medical treatment in AIIMS.

During his visit, he interacted with the faculty and staff and expressed his appreciation for the progress and innovation demonstrated across multiple healthcare and academic initiatives.

He commended AIIMS Bhopal for its commitment to improve healthcare delivery, research and patient-centric services in the region. He also lauded the institute’s efforts in developing advanced medical infrastructure and specialised programmes that benefit both the people of the state and the country at large.

275 seats increased in MBBS course: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla said that in the current academic session, Sheopur and Singrauli Medical Colleges have received 100-100 new MBBS seats. Along with this, permission has been granted by NMC to increase the number of seats in Chhindwara Medical College from 100 to 150 and the capacity of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar from 125 to 150 seats.

He said it in Bhopal on Thursday. Thus, a total of 275 medical seats have been increased in the state in the current session. This increase will not only prepare more qualified doctors in the state but will also strengthen the availability and quality of health services in rural and remote areas.