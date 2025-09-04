AIIMS  Faculty Highlights Breakthrough Breast Cancer Therapy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal continues to strengthen its reputation in advanced cancer research and treatment.

Recently, the Assistant Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology and Hematology, Dr. Akansha Choudhary, was invited as an expert faculty member at the prestigious Best of ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Conference, held in Bangalore on August 23 - 24, 2025.

Dr. Akansha Choudhary delivered a talk on the promising role of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in treating metastatic (Stage IV) HER2-positive breast cancer, highlighting key findings from the DESTINY-Breast09 trial.

Read Also AIIMS Bhopal Offers Private Ward At ₹2,200; Quality Care With Comfort And Convenience

This novel drug therapy has demonstrated the potential to significantly extend survival in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer compared to existing treatments. Emerging evidence also suggests that it may soon be introduced earlier in the treatment pathway, offering new hope for patients.

The event was organised by the Global Health Care Academy in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru.

The conference brought together leading cancer experts from across India, including specialists from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai; Adyar Cancer Centre, Chennai; Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bangalore; AIIMS Delhi; and eminent doctors from corporate hospitals such as Apollo, Manipal, and Max.

They discussed landmark studies presented at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting held in Chicago, USA, from May 30 to June 3, 2025.