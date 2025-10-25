MP Shocker! Son Strangles Father To Death For Land In Morena; Arrested With Minor Cousin | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A father was allegedly murdered by his son for mere 6 biswa (as one-twentieth of Bigha) of land, as reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Saturday.

It is said that the accused executed the crime with the help of a juvenile relative under the Bagchini police station jurisdiction of Morena district. The two are under arrest at present.

According to the information, the accused was identified as Omveer Kushwah. He, along with his minor maternal cousin, strangled his father Mohar Singh Kushwah to death after attacking him with an iron rod.

Shockingly, the motive behind the murder was a dispute over the division of 12 biswa of ancestral land.

Killed father to inherit land

Police said Omveer wanted to take control of 6 biswa of his father’s land. He had earlier sold his own share of one bigha around six months ago and was struggling financially.

Believing that he would inherit part of the remaining land after his father’s death, he decided to kill him and sell the land to return to Surat, where he previously worked.

Omveer planned the murder with his cousin, luring the minor with promises of money. On the night of the crime, Mohar Singh returned home late after attending a religious event in the village.

Omveer called him behind the house, near the fields, on the pretext of talking. As soon as he arrived, Omveer attacked him with an iron rod, while the juvenile held his legs and Omveer strangled him to death.

Accused drank alcohol after crime

After the murder, both drank alcohol and later carried the body back home around midnight. They wrapped it in a blanket and placed it in the veranda to make it appear that Mohar Singh had died of a heart attack.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said it was initially a blind murder case, but the police became suspicious after finding injury marks during the post-mortem.

A special team led by SDOP Joura and TI Bagchini investigated the case, uncovering the truth.

Both Omveer and the minor have been arrested, and Omveer has confessed to the crime.

Police have also recovered the iron rod used in the murder and the motorbike the accused used to reach the crime scene.