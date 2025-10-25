Global Youth AI Challenge: Teens & Youths Invited To Solve Social Problems Using AI; Last Date To Apply October 31

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): India’s young people and teenagers now have a unique opportunity to take part in the Youth AI – Global Youth AI Challenge and use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create solutions for real social issues.

According to information, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has launched a new competition called “Youth AI – Global Youth AI Challenge” for young participants aged 13 to 21.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued a notice supporting the initiative. The competition encourages youth to address social problems like helping the elderly, improving education, reducing pollution, or making farming easier.

Participants can compete individually or in teams of up to three members.

How does this work?

Participants first need to identify a real social problem and then design a solution using AI, such as an app, tool, or technology idea. Selected candidates will join online bootcamps and workshops, where experts will guide them to refine their ideas.

The top 20 projects will be showcased at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on 19–20 February 2026, in the presence of the Prime Minister. Winners will receive prizes worth up to Rs 85 lakh, certificates, and future opportunities for investment or training.

Key Dates:

Applications start: 1 October 2025

Last date to apply: 31 October 2025

Screening and jury evaluation: November 2025

10-day workshops and bootcamps: November 2025

Second stage presentations: 7 December 2025

Virtual interviews and presentations: December 2025

Top 20 finalists announced: 31 December 2025

Event and winners announcement: 16–20 February 2026

This competition gives young minds a platform to innovate, learn, and make a positive impact on society using AI.