MP News: Passenger Injured After Being Attacked With Sword On Board Chhattisgarh Express Over Reserved Seat Dispute At Morena Railway Station--VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger was attacked with a sword on board the Chhattisgarh Express at Morena Railway Station on Saturday.

The dispute broke out when a family from Morena boarded a coach reserved for Sikh passengers, who attacked him with the sword.

A video recorded by bystanders shows one of the Sikh passengers attacking the man, who is later seen bleeding heavily from the head, holding his ear with one hand.

According to information, the incident occurred when Sonu Sharma, a resident of Morena, along with his family, boarded a coach reserved for Sikh passengers.

This led to an argument between the two groups, which soon turned violent. During the scuffle, one of the Sikh passengers allegedly hit Sonu on the head with a sword.

Railway police officers present at the station rushed to the spot and took the injured passenger to the district hospital.

He was later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Based on Sonu Sharma’s statement, the GRP police registered a case against seven accused and have detained five of them.

The remaining suspects are being identified through CCTV footage from the station.

According to ASI Santosh Sharma, the clash began when Sonu Sharma’s family entered the reserved coach, which angered the Sikh passengers.

The GRP team has started an investigation and assured that all accused will be caught soon.