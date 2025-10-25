 MP News: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Ambulance Falls Off Bridge On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Mandsaur; Vehicle Trapped For Over 6 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Ambulance Falls Off Bridge On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Mandsaur; Vehicle Trapped For Over 6 Hours

MP News: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Ambulance Falls Off Bridge On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Mandsaur; Vehicle Trapped For Over 6 Hours

The tragic accident highlights how the vehicle remained unnoticed for nearly seven hours after the fall, with the driver trapped inside through the night until help arrived in the morning.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and one was seriously injured after an ambulance fell off a bridge on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Mandsaur on Friday midnight.

The ambulance was returning to Siliguri after dropping a patient in Ahmedabad, when it lost control and plunged off the culvert. It remained trapped for over 6 hours as no passersby could notice the accident due to darkness.

It was only on Saturday morning when local villagers went to their fields that they spotted the damaged ambulance and informed the police.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Parents Abandon Differently-Abled Child In Grandma’s Care, Booked Under BNS
article-image

The accident occurred near Sedra Mata village in Sitamau tehsil of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Chembur Man After Decade-Long Delay In Rioting Case Filed By Wife
Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Chembur Man After Decade-Long Delay In Rioting Case Filed By Wife
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Diving Header Goal Lights Up Inter Miami’s 3-1 Playoff Win Over Nashville
Watch: Lionel Messi’s Diving Header Goal Lights Up Inter Miami’s 3-1 Playoff Win Over Nashville
'Sanctions Remain One Of The Most Painful Blows For Vladimir Putin,' Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Urges US To Widen Russian Oil Sanctions
'Sanctions Remain One Of The Most Painful Blows For Vladimir Putin,' Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Urges US To Widen Russian Oil Sanctions
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly
CBSE Announces CTET February 2026 Exam Date; Detailed Notification To Be Released Shortly

After much effort, the injured driver was rescued from the vehicle, which was badly crushed at the front.

The deceased have been identified as Abir and Shibu, both part of the ambulance staff.

The injured driver, Ajeenur Haq (28), a resident of Kunz Vihar, Siliguri (West Bengal), has been admitted to the district hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Panic & Fear As Man Fires 4 Shots Near Guv House, 1 Injured
article-image

Police officials from Sitamau station reached the spot along with local residents to assist in the rescue operation.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. Villagers later pulled the ambulance out using a tractor.

The horrifying accident shows how the vehicle remained unnoticed for nearly seven hours after the fall, with the driver trapped inside through the night until help arrived in the morning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Ambulance Falls Off Bridge On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In...

MP News: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Ambulance Falls Off Bridge On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In...

Madhya Pradesh October 25 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Breezy Nights; Light Showers Likely In...

Madhya Pradesh October 25 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Breezy Nights; Light Showers Likely In...

Indore News: 102 Youths Got Appointment Letters In Job Fair

Indore News: 102 Youths Got Appointment Letters In Job Fair

Indore News: Traffic, Parking Plan Announced For Women’s World Cup Match Between Australia And...

Indore News: Traffic, Parking Plan Announced For Women’s World Cup Match Between Australia And...

Indore News: Tragic Death Of Congress Leader; 'Rats To Blame For Fire,' Says Forensic Team

Indore News: Tragic Death Of Congress Leader; 'Rats To Blame For Fire,' Says Forensic Team