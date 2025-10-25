MP News: 2 Dead, 1 Critical After Ambulance Falls Off Bridge On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Mandsaur; Vehicle Trapped For Over 6 Hours

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and one was seriously injured after an ambulance fell off a bridge on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Mandsaur on Friday midnight.

The ambulance was returning to Siliguri after dropping a patient in Ahmedabad, when it lost control and plunged off the culvert. It remained trapped for over 6 hours as no passersby could notice the accident due to darkness.

It was only on Saturday morning when local villagers went to their fields that they spotted the damaged ambulance and informed the police.

The accident occurred near Sedra Mata village in Sitamau tehsil of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

After much effort, the injured driver was rescued from the vehicle, which was badly crushed at the front.

The deceased have been identified as Abir and Shibu, both part of the ambulance staff.

The injured driver, Ajeenur Haq (28), a resident of Kunz Vihar, Siliguri (West Bengal), has been admitted to the district hospital.

Police officials from Sitamau station reached the spot along with local residents to assist in the rescue operation.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. Villagers later pulled the ambulance out using a tractor.

The horrifying accident shows how the vehicle remained unnoticed for nearly seven hours after the fall, with the driver trapped inside through the night until help arrived in the morning.