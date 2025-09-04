Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Anubha Munjare has strongly denied the allegations leveled against her by North Forest Division DFO Neha Srivastava, calling them “baseless and politically motivated.”

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Munjare claimed the complaint filed by the DFO on August 18 was made at the behest of former minister Gaurishankar Bisen and his daughter Mausam Bisen.

Munjare alleged that the charges surfaced after she submitted a complaint against the DFO’s husband, Adhar Gupta, accusing him of violating protocol and showing negligence in handling the burning of a tiger carcass in the Sonwani forest area. “Because I demanded his suspension, false allegations are now being made against me,” she said.

Clarifying her stance, the MLA stated that her meeting with Srivastava was only a formality, facilitated through acquaintances, and no misbehavior or inappropriate discussion took place. “These claims are fabricated, and I will file a defamation suit in court,” she added.

Munjare further accused Srivastava of having a history of similar controversies, citing a previous incident in Shahdol where she allegedly made false accusations against senior officials. “Wherever she has been posted, charges of corruption and misconduct have followed,” the MLA asserted.

She also alleged that the Bisens and BJP leaders were attempting to malign her image through such complaints. “My political life is transparent, and ultimately, the public will decide what is true or false,” she said.