 Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit

Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Munjare claimed the complaint filed by the DFO on August 18 was made at the behest of former minister Gaurishankar Bisen

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Anubha Munjare has strongly denied the allegations leveled against her by North Forest Division DFO Neha Srivastava, calling them “baseless and politically motivated.”

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Munjare claimed the complaint filed by the DFO on August 18 was made at the behest of former minister Gaurishankar Bisen and his daughter Mausam Bisen.

Munjare alleged that the charges surfaced after she submitted a complaint against the DFO’s husband, Adhar Gupta, accusing him of violating protocol and showing negligence in handling the burning of a tiger carcass in the Sonwani forest area. “Because I demanded his suspension, false allegations are now being made against me,” she said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tight Security For Ganesh Visarjan, Police Deploy 2,000 Personnel
article-image

Clarifying her stance, the MLA stated that her meeting with Srivastava was only a formality, facilitated through acquaintances, and no misbehavior or inappropriate discussion took place. “These claims are fabricated, and I will file a defamation suit in court,” she added.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Jumps To 8th In NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation
Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Jumps To 8th In NIRF 2025 Medical Rankings, Earns NAAC A++ Accreditation
Uttar Pradesh News: Income Tax Raid On POCT Science House In Lucknow Uncovers 100 Servants, Ledgers Of Bribery
Uttar Pradesh News: Income Tax Raid On POCT Science House In Lucknow Uncovers 100 Servants, Ledgers Of Bribery
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College Admissions
Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit Undertaking On Reservation Act Compliance In Medical College Admissions
CBI Registers FIR Against Anil Ambani And Reliance Communications In ₹2,929 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case
CBI Registers FIR Against Anil Ambani And Reliance Communications In ₹2,929 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case

Munjare further accused Srivastava of having a history of similar controversies, citing a previous incident in Shahdol where she allegedly made false accusations against senior officials. “Wherever she has been posted, charges of corruption and misconduct have followed,” the MLA asserted.

She also alleged that the Bisens and BJP leaders were attempting to malign her image through such complaints. “My political life is transparent, and ultimately, the public will decide what is true or false,” she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit

Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare Denies DFO’s Allegations, Announces Defamation Suit

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits AIIMS Bhopal Enforcing Strong Partnership With State Government

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits AIIMS Bhopal Enforcing Strong Partnership With State Government

Bhopal: Traffic Diversions During Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi Processions

Bhopal: Traffic Diversions During Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi Processions

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav And Governor Mangubhai Patel To Fete 14 Teachers Today

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav And Governor Mangubhai Patel To Fete 14 Teachers Today

Teachers' Day: Mentors, Guardians, Inspirers; Teachers Who Don’t Just Teach

Teachers' Day: Mentors, Guardians, Inspirers; Teachers Who Don’t Just Teach