 Madhya Pradesh September 5 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Continuous Rain, Stormy Skies; Heavy Showers Expected In Bhopal, Indore & More
Madhya Pradesh September 5 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Continuous Rain, Stormy Skies; Heavy Showers Expected In Bhopal, Indore & More

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Madhya Pradesh over the next few days, with cloudy skies and high humidity persisting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing cloudy skies and scattered rainfall across many regions today.

The weather has been largely overcast since morning, with intermittent showers affecting both urban and rural areas.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Madhya Pradesh over the next few days, with cloudy skies and high humidity persisting.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing widespread cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall today, affecting major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. The morning started with mist and overcast conditions, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 25°C.

As the day progresses, scattered thunderstorms are expected, particularly in the afternoon and evening, while humidity remains high across the state. In Bhopal and Indore, residents may experience brief heavy showers, whereas Gwalior and Jabalpur are likely to see light to moderate rain throughout the day.

The weather department has forecast similar conditions over the next few days, with continued rainfall, occasional thunderstorms, and partly cloudy skies, urging people to stay cautious and prepared for waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Residents woke up to a cool and misty morning, with temperatures hovering around 23°C in most parts of the state. As the day progresses, the skies are expected to remain cloudy, with short spells of heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms in several districts.

In central cities like Bhopal and Indore, the morning mist gradually gave way to cloudy conditions, and residents were advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats as sudden downpours are likely in the afternoon.

The mercury is expected to rise slightly during the day, reaching a maximum of around 27°C, but the humidity remains high, giving the air a sticky and uncomfortable feel.

The rainy conditions have led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, and local authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.

Citizens are advised to stay alert and keep updated with weather forecasts to manage daily activities safely during this period of wet and unsettled weather.

