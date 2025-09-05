Bhopal Jila Panchayat Meeting Exposes Misuse Of Funds, Student Neglect | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Jila Panchayat’s standing Education Committee meeting on Thursday, chaired by Vice President and Committee Chairman Mohan Singh Jaat, brought to light several serious irregularities in the education sector, related to misuse of fund and poor conditions of school hostels in villages.

During the meeting, District Education Officer Narendra Kumar Ahirwar presented the agenda. Member Vinay Singh Mehar raised the issue of misuse of government funds allocated for school building repairs in rural areas.

He alleged that Education Department Engineer Naresh Bhaktani favours his preferred contractors, resulting in poor-quality construction.

Mehar further claimed that the engineer often avoids calls and when he does respond, speaks under the influence of alcohol. He demanded Bhaktani’s immediate removal and pledged to escalate the matter to the Collector, Minister and the Chief Minister.

Jaat also highlighted the poor condition of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Boys’ Hostel at Hataikheda. An inspection on June 26 revealed that children were not being provided meals as per the menu and only two students were present in the hostel meant for 100.

Complaints from children included allegations about the hostel guard consuming alcohol, forcing students to do chores and physically mistreating them.

Additionally, staff was found absent and food supplies reportedly misused. Taking the issue seriously, Jaat demanded strict action from the DEP and urged the matter to be taken up with the Bhopal collector.

The committee also passed a resolution to honour teachers in rural areas who ensure regular attendance and deliver quality education.