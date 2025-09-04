Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch Team In Jhansi As Probe Expands, Local Links Under Scanner | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have found strong clues tracing the links of firearms factories busted at Tikamgarh with an inter-state arms supply network involved in gun running on a large scale.

Acting on crucial leads, a four-member team has been dispatched to Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, after evidence suggested that weapons manufactured in the main unit camouflaged as agricultural equipment workshop at Ramgarh village were being supplied across several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra, the arrested accuseds have provided investigators with significant inputs on the scale and operations of the racket.

The factory was not a small-scale operation but it specialised in producing sophisticated semi-automatic pistols that were sold to criminal gangs in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The interrogation of arrested suspects has revealed that this syndicate was systematically producing advanced pistols and country-made firearms for multiple gangs. Our teams are working to dismantle the entire network, police commissioner added.

Police officials disclosed that the factories at Chanderi and Ramgarh villages were equipped with heavy machinery including lathe machines, welding units, drilling equipment and large milling machines.

Using these, the accused were able to assemble hi-tech pistols and country-made weapons with near-industrial precision. Those directly involved in the manufacturing process include Surendra Vishwakarma and his father Anandi Vishwakarma, along with their associates Mukhtar Khan, Saif Ali and Mumtaz.

Preliminary investigations indicate that several active gangs in Jhansi were the primary recipients of these weapons. The Crime Branch team’s visit to Jhansi aims to identify these groups and ensure further arrests.

Police believe the nexus between Tikamgarh manufacturers and Jhansi-based networks played a crucial role in illegal arms trade across the region.

Police sources also claimed that some local individuals in Bhopal are also under scanner for suspected ties to the gang. Investigators are examining whether these local contacts acted as carriers for supply or facilitated safe storage of illegal weapons.