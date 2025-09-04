 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vivek Tankha Hold Talks To Settle OBC Defamation Case
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vivek Tankha Hold Talks To Settle OBC Defamation Case

A meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday to solve the defamation case over the OBC reservation issue filed by Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday to solve the defamation case over the OBC reservation issue filed by Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha. 

After the allegations made by union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP VD Sharma and legislator Bhupendra Singh over OBC reservation policy during the civic bodies’ elections, Tankha filed a defamation case against the trio.

These leaders alleged that Tankha had opposed the OBC reservation in the civic bodies’ polls in the court. Angry with their allegation, Tankha filed a case against them.

The Supreme Court advised both the parties to amicably settle the dispute.

The apex court told them to sit together and settle the issue. After the court’s directive, the lawyers of both the parties discussed the issue.

According to sources, the senior lawyers have reached a consensus to settle the matter.

