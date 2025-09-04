 CCTV: Speeding Bike Mercilessly Runs Over Elderly Man In MP's Gwalior; Family Protests Hit-&-Run, Assaults 2 Policemen
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
CCTV: Speeding Bike Mercilessly Runs Over Elderly Man In MP's Gwalior; Family Protests Hit-&-Run, Assaults 2 Policemen | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was mercilessly run over by a speeding bike at night in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The entire camera was caught in CCTV cameras, which led to the confrontation between the victim’s relatives and the police.

His family staged a protest by placing the body outside Bhitarwar police station, blocking the road. 

During the agitation, they allegedly assaulted Head Constable Asaram Patel and Constable Anup Mishra, and clashed with Station House Officer Hitendra Rathore.

What was the matter?

Notably, the incident occurred in Bhitarwar on Monday night in which an elderly man, Nandkishore Rawat, was passing in front of the Mandi Gate when a speeding bike carrying 3 youths hit him from behind. 

The bikers rushed the injured man to the Bhitarwar Community Health Center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Soon after, the youths fled from the hospital.

A CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced on social media showing three men riding a speeding bike and hit the elderly.

CCTV Footage:

According to police, the dispute escalated when there was a delay in bringing the keys for the postmortem house.

Family members grew angry and confronted the SHO. When some policemen began recording the incident, the protesters hurled abuses and attacked the officers.

SDOP Jitendra Nagaich confirmed the incident and stated, “An elderly man died in an accident. During the postmortem process, family members created a ruckus and assaulted two policemen. Legal action will be taken.”

At present, the victim’s relatives are continuing their protest outside the police station while demanding strict action.

