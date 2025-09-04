 DRI Drug Factory Case: Narcotics Wing To Record Statement Of Faizan, Razzaq In Bhopal Central Jail
The special team of the narcotics wing of the state police obtained an important lead in the Jagdishpur drug factory case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special team of the narcotics wing of the state police obtained an important lead in the Jagdishpur drug factory case.

The team would record the statements of two accused Faizan and Razzaq lodged in Bhopal Central Jail, said officials.

To note, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an international gang operating in different parts of the country. The officials had also raided a house situated in Jagdishpur in Bhopal on August 16.

Officials claimed that the police were targeting the local connections of the two who helped them to establish the factory. However, the chemical and the equipment suppliers are still elusive.

Hawala money?

The money which reached the two for the drug factory is at the core of the investigation. The police are trying to find out from which route the money reached the duo to buy the house and to establish the factory.

The police suspect that they got the money through hawala and it could be a big lead into the case to crack the nexus of the drug cartel.

