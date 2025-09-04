 VIDEO: Farmers Stand Knee-Deep In Water For Fertiliser In Madhya Pradesh's Morena
They say no one is listening to their problems, and the delay in getting fertiliser is pushing their farm work behind schedule.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Farmers Stand Knee-Deep In Water For Fertiliser In Madhya Pradesh's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district are allegedly facing a severe fertiliser shortage, even as continuous rains have worsened their troubles. 

At several distribution centers, rainwater has collected up to knee level, forcing farmers to stand for hours in the water just to get urea.

Despite the administration’s claims that there is no shortage, the ground reality tells a different story. Farmers allege that they have to line up from 2 am to secure fertiliser, yet many still return empty-handed. 

At the Galla Mandi distribution center, farmers accused the management of giving tractor-loads of fertiliser to influential people and those paying extra money, while small farmers struggled for even two bags after waiting for days.

article-image

A video of them waiting in water has also surfaced from the district showing the plight of the farmers.

Anger among farmers is rising, with many seen standing in long queues under umbrellas in the scorching sun. Women farmers too were spotted waiting for hours.

They say no one is listening to their problems, and the delay in getting fertiliser is pushing their farm work behind schedule.

Farmers have now demanded strict action from the administration to resolve the growing mismanagement and ensure fair distribution of fertiliser.

