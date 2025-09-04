Bhopal: Tight Security For Ganesh Visarjan, Police Deploy 2,000 Personnel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police officials have made comprehensive security arrangements for the Ganesh Visarjan processions marking the conclusion of Ganesh Utsav.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Processions will be taken out from various parts of the city, for which officers from different police stations have been assigned specific responsibilities. At the immersion sites, teams from the NDRF and Home Guards will remain on duty, along with trained divers stationed on boats to handle any emergencies.

To prevent any untoward incident, police officials have also activated the cyber and social media cell. Special monitoring will be carried out on social media to track and act against rumors or provocative content. Additional traffic police units will be deployed in crowded areas and on procession routes to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Disaster management teams at ghats

All identified immersion ghats have been equipped with safety measures and disaster management teams. Security personnel have also been deployed along the main routes to avoid any disruption.

‘Elaborate arrangements’

Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure that the Visarjan is conducted in a peaceful and secure environment.

People should follow the rules, cooperate with the authorities for a safe and successful conclusion of the festival, he added.