 Bhopal News: 29-Year-Old Married Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage; Accused On Large
Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, whose whereabouts are currently unknown

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by a man after being lured into a relationship through social media under the false promise of marriage.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, said Govindpura police on Monday.

According to police, the 29-year-old victim is a housewife residing at Kasturba Nagar near Chetak Bridge. Around four months ago, she became acquainted with a man named Deepak Malviya through social media. The two soon began communicating frequently over the phone.

On October 29, the woman reportedly went missing from her home along with her two children. When her family failed to locate her despite extensive efforts, they lodged a missing person complaint at the local police station.

According to reports, on Sunday, police traced and recovered the woman. During questioning, she informed officers that Deepak had taken her away and allegedly sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage. She added that she does not know much about the accused s background.

