Grandson's Dress Return Costs Woman ₹15 Lakh In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 61-year-old woman was allegedly duped of over ₹15 lakh in the process of returning his grandson's dress in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused cyber fraudster posed as an officer from an e-commerce company and tricked her into spilling her confidential bank details.

The victim was identified as Desh Kanwar Singh, a resident of Chinav Apartments in Harishankarpuram. She was preparing to travel to Dubai in the first week of September to visit her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

Ahead of her trip, she ordered a dress for her grandson from Flipkart. However, when the dress did not fit her expectations, she decided to return it for a refund.

Victim accessed found customer care number on Google

Searching on Google, she found a customer care number - which turned out to be fake. The fraudster pretended to be a company officer and made her fill out an online form. Soon after, large sums began disappearing from her bank account.

She first received a message that ₹2 lakh had been withdrawn, followed by another message of ₹10 lakh, and then a third of ₹3.5 lakh. Realising she had been duped, she quickly contacted her bank to block the account. By then, the money had already been siphoned off.

She immediately filed a complaint with the Crime Branch, which managed to freeze ₹6 lakh, though the rest of the money had already been withdrawn.

CSP Robin Jain confirmed the fraud, saying the accused tricked the woman by giving her a fake customer care number. Police have launched an investigation into the case.