MP Cyber Crime: Posing As Dhar MLA’s PA, Man Dupes Ujjain Youth Of ₹80K | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A vicious cyber thug, pretending to be the PA of Dhar MLA, defrauded a Ujjain youth of Rs 80,000. The victim came to know about the incident when he withdrew the money from his account. "When I went to get it withdrawn, my account was seized," the victim said.

The accused, who pretended to be the PA of Dhar MLA, played such a game of fraud that after getting influenced by his words, Ujjain’s youth Sunny Prajapat got money from his two bank accounts and deposited it in the account of a jeweller along with other accounts.

The entire incident occurred with Sunny Prajapat, a student preparing for a police examination, who works at an online shop in the Ankpat area here. "On January 26, an unknown person (whose mobile number is 9111204412) came to my shop and said that his account was closed. His acquaintance is ill, he needs to get some money from his company.

You give me the cash. After this, I gave him the QR code, and then after some time he came back and said that money is not being deposited on this bank QR code of yours, please give me the QR code of another bank." According to Sunny, due to his busy work schedule, he gave the QR code of his IDBI Bank to the accused person.

When the next day Rs 39,980 was deposited in my Bank of Baroda Kshir Sagar, Ujjain branch (05050100023568) and Rs 34,230, Rs 34,830 and Rs 30,000 were deposited respectively my account IDBI Bank Freeganj account (0088104000326865) on January 27 through UPI. After this, a call came from the accused saying that my payment had come to your account, please transfer it to the number I am sending.

Which was deposited by me on the QR code given by him, Rs 51,000 to Manish Nagar, Rs 17,360 to Narayan Das Baswani and Rs 30,000 and Rs 39,280 to Navpad Jewellers, Patni Bazaar, Ujjain through UPI. When Sunny went to the Bank of Baroda on Wednesday morning to withdraw Rs 11,000, two days after depositing all the money in his account in the accounts mentioned by the accused, he came to know that the account had been seized and after withdrawing Rs 11,192 from it, Rs 27,787 went into minus.

Seeing this, Sunny was shocked and he realised that he was a victim of cyber fraud. He called the accused youth but his mobile number was switched off. Sunny said that as soon as we came to know about the incident, we searched the phone number of the company named by the accused, Patidar Agricultural Engineering Works, Rau.

When we talked there, it came to light that the accused had defrauded the Patidar operator of about Rs 1.5 lakh and the amount that had come into Sunny’s account was deposited by the Patidar Agriculture people by posing as the PA of the MLA.

However, in the entire matter, Kamal Dingu of Patidar Agricultural Engineering Works of Rau had lodged a complaint in the cyber cell of Indore after the incident which occurred with him, after which Sunny’s IDBI and Bank of Baroda bank accounts were seized with the money in his account. In the entire matter, complainant Sunny Prajapat has lodged a written complaint with Jiwajiganj police station and Cyber Cell, Ujjain.