MP News: Driver Found Hanging From Parked Truck On Jabalpur Road; Shock Local Villagers

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver hanged himself to death from a parked truck on a road in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Local villagers noticed the body hanging from the vehicle and immediately informed the police.

According to information, he hanged himself after parking his vehicle on the Katangi–Jabalpur road late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bansilal, a resident of Seoni district, who worked as a truck driver by profession.

According to police, the incident took place near Belkhaadu village, where Bansilal parked his truck on the roadside and later ended his life by hanging from it.

The Jabalpur police reached the spot shortly after receiving the information and started an investigation into the case.

Officials said that the exact reason behind the suicide is still unknown. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the police are gathering details from people who knew Bansilal and from nearby areas.

They are also checking his recent movements and phone records to understand what might have led to this tragic step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Locals were shocked to learn about the incident. Some residents said that Bansilal had appeared normal earlier in the day.

The police have assured that all possible angles, including personal and work-related stress, will be investigated to find out the reason behind the driver’s death.

With Inputs From FP News Service