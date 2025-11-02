Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Shahjahani Park Biogas Plant, Smoke Visible From 8 Km Away |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out on Sunday evening at a cow dung-based biogas plant behind the waste transfer station in Shahjahani Park, Bhopal.

The blaze, which started around 5 pm, quickly engulfed the dry bushes and waste material behind the plant’s boundary wall, sending thick black smoke billowing across the sky, visible from as far as 8 kilometres away.

Officials confirmed that the biogas plant, which comes under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been non-operational for several years.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire brigade was informed immediately after the fire was spotted, but the fire tenders arrived nearly 30 minutes later. The delay was caused by barricades and traffic jams on several roads due to an event at the Lal Parade Ground, forcing the fire tenders to take a detour.

Despite the late arrival, 10 to 12 firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after an intense hour-and-a-half-long operation. They even had to use fogging machines to douse the flames, highlighting the magnitude of the blaze.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain rushed to the site upon receiving information and reviewed the situation. She said that while the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation, officials suspect a short circuit as a possible trigger. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Explosion prevented

Fire Officer Saurabh Kumar Patel confirmed that dry vegetation and empty plastic tanks stored near the biogas plant contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. He emphasised that prompt containment efforts prevented a possible explosion, given the proximity of the gas plant.

FSL called in

Kotwali ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey said that large quantities of waste and plastic material were lying unattended at the site. He added that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to determine the exact cause of the fire.