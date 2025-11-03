MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has not been included among states selected by the Central Government for setting up Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in district hospitals.

Thirty centres have been approved, with the highest number of DCCCs to be opened in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

The government plans to establish these centres in all district hospitals across the country within the next three years.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), over 200 DCCCs have been approved for 2025–26. They will be set up in district hospitals based on available space and logistics, or in other government health facilities where feasible.

Each DCCC may cost up to Rs 1.49 crore depending on local requirements. Funding will come from the State Resource Envelope of the NHM, with state contributions determined as per NHM norms.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare identified locations for the centres using cancer registry data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). High-burden districts were prioritised, and final approvals were made by the National Programme Coordination Committee (NPCC) to ensure optimal use of resources and prevent duplication.