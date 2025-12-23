Bhopal News: Hindu Outfits Warn Schools Against Forcing Kids To Dress As Santa Claus | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Various Hindu organisations in the city have warned schools against forcing children to dress up as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations.

Provincial co-secretary, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Jitendra Chauhan on Monday said that the VHP and Bajrang Dal of Central India will send letters to all schools. The letters will request that students who follow Sanatan Hindu Dharma and traditions should not be asked to dress up as Santa Claus or bring a Christmas tree for the Christmas programme at schools.

We urge your school not to make any Hindu student dress up as Santa Claus without parents’ consent. If any school does so, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will be committed to taking legal action against that school,Chauhan added.

Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Manch have also issued a warning regarding the practice of making children dress up as Santa Claus in missionary schools .

President of the Samiti, Chandrashekhar Tiwari said that schools should not force children to dress as Santa Claus. “If they do, they must obtain permission from the parents. “We have requested the government to issue an order prohibiting any missionary or private school from forcing Hindu children to dress as Santa Claus,” Tiwari added.