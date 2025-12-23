 Bhopal News: Hindu Outfits Warn Schools Against Forcing Kids To Dress As Santa Claus
Bhopal News: Hindu Outfits Warn Schools Against Forcing Kids To Dress As Santa Claus

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hindu Outfits Warn Schools Against Forcing Kids To Dress As Santa Claus | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Various Hindu organisations in the city have warned schools against forcing children to dress up as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations.

Provincial co-secretary, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Jitendra Chauhan on Monday said that the VHP and Bajrang Dal of Central India will send letters to all schools. The letters will request that students who follow Sanatan Hindu Dharma and traditions should not be asked to dress up as Santa Claus or bring a Christmas tree for the Christmas programme at schools.

President of the Samiti, Chandrashekhar Tiwari said that schools should not force children to dress as Santa Claus. “If they do, they must obtain permission from the parents. “We have requested the government to issue an order prohibiting any missionary or private school from forcing Hindu children to dress as Santa Claus,” Tiwari added.

