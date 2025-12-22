MP News: Cabinet Sanctions ₹2508 Crore For 4-Lane, Badwah-Dhamnod Road | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet gave administrative approval of Rs 2508.21 crore to turn the two-lane Badwah-Dhamnod road into a four-lane highway with paved shoulders. The road length is 62.795 km. The sanctioned cost will cover land acquisition, upgradation and construction.

Under the project, 10 bypasses, 5 big bridges, 23 middle bridges and 56 medium junctions will be constructed.

Under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), 40% of the construction cost will be borne by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation through the state highway fund. The remaining 60% will come from the state budget as half-yearly annuity payments over 15 years during the operation period.

Meanwhile, approval was given for continuation of programmes under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 from 2026-27 till 2030-31.

The Cabinet also okayedRs 197.13 crore for the second phase construction of Madhya Pradesh Dharamshala National Law University, Jabalpur.

WINDS programme

Cabinet approved implementation of Weather Information Network and Data System (WINDS) under PM Crop Insurance Scheme. Automatic weather stations will be installed at tehsil level and automatic rain gauges at gram panchayat level. Rs 434.58 crore have been sanctioned for this project.

The WINDS programme will provide weather data to speed up crop insurance implementation. High-end weather data will be made available on a single digital platform of the Centre. The scheme is expected to run for five years, with total expenditure of Rs 434.58 crore.

Shah s visit

During interaction with ministers before the cabinet meeting, CM Mohan Yadav informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gwalior and Rewa on December 25. In Gwalior, he will attend Abhyodaya Growth Programme, and in Rewa, Agriculture Convention.

Vrindavan Villages will be constructed in villages with 500 cattle and a population of 2000. So far, such villages have been selected in 193 assembly areas.