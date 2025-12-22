MP News: Government To Launch Study On Cows, Schools To Open In Rajgarh & Narginshpur | AI-Genereted Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has planned to open such schools as will teach the Vedas, Sanskrit, and yoga. Research on cows will be conducted in these schools, and Adi Shankaracharya Gurukuls will be set up on the pattern of the Central Government’s Sandipani schools.

Read Also MP News: Social Worker Dupes Youth Of Lakhs With Fake Government Job Promises In Maheshwar

The work will start with pilot projects in Rajgarh and Narsinghpur. The School Education and Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh gave the information at a press conference in Bhopal on Monday. Book fairs will be organised in blocks in the current academic session so that the students of private schools may also get books at cheaper rates, the minister said.

The school principals have been given the responsibility for admission of students to reduce the number of dropouts. The plans are also afoot to set up a 22-storey building to house all offices of the School Education Department in Bhopal, Singh said.

According to the minister, only 80% of teachers mark their presence through e-attendance.

Singh further said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had instructed the department to teach agriculture in schools, and the course started in 690 institutions.

Nothing wrong with teachers, shooing away dogs, The School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh feels there is nothing wrong with the order in which teachers were directed to shoo away dogs.

According to Singh, teachers are also part of the society, and they should protect the students the way the parents save their children, he said.

So, there is nothing wrong with shooing away dogs, he said. Action at check points to continue, buses to run The School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh said after the closure of checkpoints, forty are still functioning.

Officials act against the guilty after getting complaints, he said, adding that a probe will be ordered into a case of a man who was found hanging from a truck over extortion. A video of the incident went viral.

Action against the guilty through the checkposts will continue, and the work is underway to run bus services, he said.

The work on a traffic survey is on the verge of completion, and several rules are being prepared to run buses, he said.