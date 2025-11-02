 Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition
Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition

Celebrating the principles of Guru Shishya Parampara , exhibition showcases rare photographs, artworks from 1950s to 1990s of Nagdev

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Paintings by noted artist Sachida Nagdev and photographs of his rare moments with his guru Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, an acclaimed archaeologist and painter are on display at Gauranjini Art Gallery of Ravindra Bhavan in the city.

It showcased rare photographs and artworks from the 1950s to the 1990s. A striking set of photographs from 1955 depicted archaeologist Wakankar with his disciple Nagdev, batik art expert Raheem Gutti and artist Mujjafar Qureshi, exploring rock paintings deep in the forests.

Noted sitarist Smita, daughter of Sachida Nagdev, said that on the occasion of the 86th birth anniversary of the late Sachida Nagdev, his paintings have been displayed along with photographs taken by him and the paintings of his guru, Wakankar. “These artworks, which are not available in the public domain, are rare and provide a glimpse into history itself,” she said.

