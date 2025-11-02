Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Paintings by noted artist Sachida Nagdev and photographs of his rare moments with his guru Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, an acclaimed archaeologist and painter are on display at Gauranjini Art Gallery of Ravindra Bhavan in the city.

It showcased rare photographs and artworks from the 1950s to the 1990s. A striking set of photographs from 1955 depicted archaeologist Wakankar with his disciple Nagdev, batik art expert Raheem Gutti and artist Mujjafar Qureshi, exploring rock paintings deep in the forests.

It also showcased more than 100 painting by Nagdev from the romantic tales of Radha Krishna, abstract paintings, sketches and Kumar Sambhavam. The paintings also included works of major tourist spots of Madhya Pradesh like Mandu, Khajuraho etc.

Celebrating the principles of Guru Shishya Parampara , the five-day painting exhibition ‘Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti: 9 kickstarted on Saturday.

Noted sitarist Smita, daughter of Sachida Nagdev, said that on the occasion of the 86th birth anniversary of the late Sachida Nagdev, his paintings have been displayed along with photographs taken by him and the paintings of his guru, Wakankar. “These artworks, which are not available in the public domain, are rare and provide a glimpse into history itself,” she said.