 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India's Victory Ahead Of Final
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India's Victory Ahead Of Final

Kranti played her debut match against Sri Lanka and delivered good figures in her debut itself

Kranti played her debut match against Sri Lanka and delivered good figures in her debut itself

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India's Victory Ahead Of Final

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A havan was performed in cricketer Kranti Goud's hometown - Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh - ahead of the final clash of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India vs South Africa) on Sunday, for India's victory.

A speical committee gathered at Chhatarpur's Sankat Mochan Temple for the havan. The member first performed prayers for India's success, followed by a havan.

Check out the video:

The event saw devotees and cricket enthusiasts come together, performing rituals and offering prayers at the altar for the Indian women’s team, affectionately called the 'Lionesses.'

The entire district of Chattarpur is pumped up for their own, Kranti Goud and her associates.

Kranti, born in a financially struglling family in Ghuwara of Chhatarpur district. Her father, a retired police constable, faced financial hardships, making Kranti’s early cricketing journey even more challenging.

Kranti, the youngest of six siblings initially started her cricketing career barefoot as she couldn't afford good quality cricketing shoes. She started playing tennis-ball cricket and then switched to leather-ball cricket at the age of 14, making her a right-arm medium-pace bowler.

International Career

Kranti played her debut match against Sri Lanka and delivered good figures in her debut itself. In the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, she took three wickets against Pakistan and was named Player of the Match.

She played a key role in the team's series win by taking six wickets in a crucial match against England, for which captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared her Player of the Match award with her.

Kranti is emerging as a role model for all small town girls with big dreams, and she urged families to support their dreams through hard work and determination.

As the nation waits for the final chapter of this world cup, Chhatarpur's prayers and the entire nation's hope remains with the girls wishing them victory on the world stage.

Current Update: Plenty of puddles in the outfield as the crowd hang in hope. It's a sea of blue under heavy thunderstorm in Navi Mumbai right now.

