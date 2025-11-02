ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bundelkhand’s Daughter Kranti Goud Shines As India Gears Up For The Final Clash With Proteas

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): India’s ‘Women in Blue’ are all set to face the fearless Proteas at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday for the highly anticipated WCC Finals clash.

Much of the credit also goes to Bundelkhand’s own Kranti Goud, whose showcased a stellar performance in previous matches.

The heart of every Indian is beating on Sunday, for a historic victory and for Goud's classic figures. It is certainly an unprecedented experience to see a daughter of one's own soil on the world stage, playing in the final of a World Cup.

Kranti Goud, from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur, Bundelkhand, played a crucial role in leading the Indian women's cricket team to the World Cup final with her lethal bowling performance.

Kranti's 3-wicket haul against Pakistan helped India have extended their record to 12-0 vs Pakistan in Women’s ODIs, 5-0 in World Cups.

Kranti played a pivotal role in India’s historic semi-final victory against the invincible Australia. Her decisive wicket of star batter Alyssa Healy turned the game in India’s favor.

The remarkable comeback from Indian side after two consecutive losses made the entire nation united and proud. Social media is now buzzing with messages of hope and pride, as fans across India celebrate the achievements of their women athletes.

As India buckles up for their final match, the entire nation's prayers and hope tags along with the girls.