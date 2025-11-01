 MP News: State's Way Forward As Industrial Growth Rate Pegged At 24%, Says CM Mohan Yadav
He added that target had been set to double the budget of the state in five years

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said state’s industrial growth had been pegged at 24%. Last year, about seven crore people visited Ujjain. Moreover, three new airports - Datia, Rewa and Satna - were constructed last year.

The chief minister was addressing the MP Foundation Day function on Lal Parade Ground here on Saturday evening. He added that target had been set to double the budget of the state in five years.

The state is also focussing on river link projects. It worked on three river link projects - Ken-Betwa, Kali Sindh and Tapti Basin Mega Recharge project with Maharashtra. This project is going to benefit Burhanpur along with bordering areas of Maharashtra.

As far as increased footfall of tourists in Ujjain is concerned, it is after construction of Mahakal Lok that Kalidasa’s city is seeing visit of crores of people.

