MP News: Principal-Teacher Duo Caught Boozing At CM Rise School In Sagar; Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

Principal And Teacher Caught Drinking Alcohol Inside CM Rise School In Sagar; Viral Video Prompts Police Investigation |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Schools are called the 'Temple of Education, 'however, those meant to impart knowledge - a principal and a teacher - were caught boozing on the premises in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

The matter came to light through a shocking video which is doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the CM Rise School in Garhaula Jagir of Khurai block.

The school's principal RP Namdev and physical Training instructor Sandeep Singh Thakur were caught red-handed consuming alcohol on the school premises.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Principal and Teacher Caught Drinking Alcohol Inside CM Rise School in Sagar; Police Launch Investigation #MPNews #IndiaNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GiB2NC51QM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 2, 2025

Villagers alleged that they had been receiving information about booze parties inside school premises since some time. Upon suspicion, the villagers barged into the school to inspect and found the two in an inebriated state.

Upon confrontation, the accused denied the allegation and tried to spill all the alcohol to hide evidences. Soon after, several villagers gathered outside the school and demanded strict action against the two.

Things escalated when the PTI's family arrived at the scene and allegedly thrashed the villager who exposed the entire incident. Police from the rural police station immediately arrived at the scene upon receiving the information to pacify the enraged villagers.

According to locals, the PTI was transferred was transferred several months ago, but he remained at the same school, defying all the orders. Later, the villagers filed a formal complaint against both the accused and demanded strict action against the people who were involved in the assault.