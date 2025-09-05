 Ambulance Overbilling In Madhya Pradesh Districts; National Health Mission Directs CMHOs For Field Verification
Operators to face action if irregularities detected

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After what seems like overbilling by 108 ambulance service providers, the National Health Mission (NHM) has directed the chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) of various districts for field verification. The overbilling led to inflated cost of ambulance services.

Irregularities have been in around 20 districts, including Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Bhind, Shahdol, Satna, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar. Ambulance service providers submitted bills of travel up to 10,000 kms to 12,000 kms in a month, which appeared fishy to the NHM administration.

