 Madhya Pradesh: NCPCR Issues Notice On Indore Rat Bite Deaths
The collector has been instructed to submit an action taken report within three days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday issued a notice to the Indore collector on the death of two newborns due to rat bites in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH).

The collector has been instructed to submit an action taken report within three days.

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), Madhya Pradesh, had complained to the NCPCR regarding the incident.

Convenor of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), India Amulya Nidhi said that the NCPCR had taken cognizance of the incident and issued this notice to the Indore collector to submit an action taken report (ATR) within three days.

“A copy of the notice has also been forwarded to JSA, MP. It is a serious violation of child rights, infection-control protocols and hospital safety standards,” he said.

He further said, “JSA MP demands that the inquiry must be done by an independent team and immediate safety of all children currently admitted in NICUs must be ensured.

JSA wants independent fact-finding with credible experts, accountability of MYH authorities for gross negligence and state wide audits of infection-prevention and pest-control in neonatal and pediatric wards.”

