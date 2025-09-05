Vegetable Vendor's 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery Free Of Cost At Mumbai's SRCC

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable vendor's 4-month-old baby underwent a complex heart surgery free of cost in Mumbai . The medical bill of Rs 3.5 lakh was covered under the government's Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram Scheme.

Rajan (name changed), who works as a vegetable vendor in the Bagh Mugalia area of ​​Bhopal, was blessed with a son 4 months ago. Around 20 days later, the child started falling sick.He suffered cold, fever, and breathing issues repeatedly.

His parents took him to a nearby Anganwadi in the Baghmugalia area for treatment. A team of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram was conducting regular health checkups of children here. While examining the child, they discovered some heart-related problem. They recommended a detailed check-up at the District Early Intervention Center.

The child was referred to the Jaiprakash District Hospital, where it was found that he has a complex heart disease, and a surgery was suggested.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bhopal Dr. Manish Sharma approved free treatment and sent him to SRCC Mumbai for surgery. The baby underwent complex surgery of arterial switch surgery with atrial and ventricular septal defects thatfixed.

The surgery was successful, and a routine follow-up is being done by the RBS team. The child's treatment costing Rs 3.5 lakh was done absolutely free.

Regarding the free services being provided under the National Child Health Program, Chief Medical and Health Officer Bhopal Dr. Manish Sharma said that surgery and therapy services are being provided free of cost through the Early Intervention Center operating in the district hospital premises. All services are available free of cost for the low-income group as well as APL families.