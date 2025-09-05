Two Key Quota Issues Of Madhya Pradesh Caught In Legal Battle; Now, The Government Is Hopeful Of A Solution | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two important issues related to the state – 27% OBC quota and reservation in promotion - are caught in a legal battle. The court is set to hear these cases this month, and the government is hopeful of a solution.

There has been a debate over giving 27% reservation to the OBC since 2019. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath decided to give 27% reservation to the OBC. Giving 27% quota to the OBC has been pending since the court stayed the government’s decision.

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the case daily to resolve the issue. The hearing will start on September 22. Since the apex court plans to hear the case daily, the government expects a positive outcome.

This is the reason that the government has deployed a battery of lawyers to find a solution to the issue. Similarly, the high court is going to hear the case of reservation in promotion on September 9.

The state government has made a promotion policy after the high court’s decision on reservation in promotion. The Samanya, Pachchda, Alpasankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS) went to the court against the promotion policy.

The state government has stopped giving promotions, according to the new policy, because a case is underway in the court. Two dates, fixed for hearing the case, were extended further.

The government has prepared a reply according to a court order. The government is hopeful of a solution to the long-pending case after the hearing on September 9.