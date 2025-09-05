Bhopal Ready For Grand Ganesh Visarjan: Over 4,000 Pandals To Send Idols; New Ghat At Kaliyasot, Tight Security In Place |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set for a massive Ganesh idol immersion on Saturday, with elaborate arrangements by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police.

With idols expected from over 4,000 pandals and colonies, preparations have been significantly scaled up to manage the large turnout and ensure a smooth farewell to Lord Ganesh.

A major addition this year is a new temporary immersion ghat on the banks of the Kaliyasotriver at Samardha, created to serve more than 200 colonies along Hoshangabad Road. While only a few idols were immersed here in the past two years, civic officials are expecting a much larger turnout this time.

33 temporary immersion ponds

To streamline the immersion process, BMC has set up 33 temporary ponds across 21 city zones. These sites are meant for small idols and have been strategically placed to reduce travel distance for residents. Each site is equipped with two drums to collect offerings. Twenty-five dedicated immersion vehicles have been arranged to respectfully transport collected idols to the major ghats.

Temporary ponds have been developed at several key locations including Shabban Square in Jahangirabad, Mata Mandir, 5 Number Talab, Nehru Nagar Square, PNT Square, the 10 Number Zone Office, Bercha Mawa Bhandar, Aashima Mall (front), Kolar, Piplani Petrol Pump, Minal Residency Gate No. 2, Karond Square and Lalghati Square.

Cranes, poclains deployed

For larger idols, BMC and the transport department have stationed cranes and poclain machines at all major immersion sites, including Bairagarh, Kamalapati, Khatalapura, Prempura, Shahpura, Hathaikheda, Malikhadi and the new Samardha ghat. A total of 12 cranes, 16 poclains and 25 immersion vehicles have been deployed, along with 21 zonal vehicles. Multiple poclains have been allotted to heavy-load sites such as Hathaikheda, Prempura and Malikhadi to ensure safe and efficient immersion.

Nodal officers for supervision

To oversee smooth operations, BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan has appointed Additional Commissioners as nodal officers for every immersion ghat. They will be supported by deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, engineers and sub-engineers. Specific duties have been assigned for each team, including road cleaning, encroachment removal, street lighting, water supply, installation of temporary toilets, site maintenance and post-immersion waste disposal.

Traditional ghats fully equipped

Along with the new ghat at Samardha, Bhopal’s traditional immersion points such as Bairagarh, Kamalapati, Khatlapura, Prempura, Shahpura, Hathaikheda and Malikhadi are fully prepared. Though the main immersion activity will begin Saturday morning, some idols were already immersed earlier during the DholGyaras festivities.

Civic chief confident of glitch-free visarjan

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavashi said, "With expanded facilities, added machinery and tight supervision, we are confident that the city will witness a smooth and grand farewell to Lord Ganesh this year."