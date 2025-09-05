MP Shocker Man Cuts Off Woman Kin’s Nose Following Marriage Refusal In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, where a 22-year-old woman’s nose was chopped off by her relative in a one-sided love affair.

The accused attacked the young woman for refusing marriage while she was returning home under Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Thursday evening.

Police officials said the accused Dinesh Jatav had been pressurising the victim, his relative to marry him for a long time. The woman consistently refused his advances. On Thursday while the victim was returning home, Dinesh intercepted her near Aero City Park on his scooter.

He once again tried to convince her for marriage but when she denied an argument broke out. Enraged, Dinesh reportedly told her, “If you won’t marry me, you won’t marry anyone.” He then pulled out a knife from his scooter’s dickey and slashed the young woman’s nose.

The accused fled after the attack, leaving the victim injured and in shock. Locals rushed to help the woman and informed police. The victim was admitted to the hospital for treatment where she is still in a state of shock.

Gandhi Nagar police registered a case and launched a manhunt for Dinesh. Police station in-charge Brajendra Marskule said efforts were underway to trace the accused.