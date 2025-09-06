 Woman Staffer Made To Sniff Male Colleagues' Breath At Dial-112; Supervisor Suspended After Bizarre Method To Check For On-Duty Drinking
The woman later reported the incident to senior officers, triggering an internal inquiry

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case of workplace misconduct at Bhopal’s State Control and Command Centre, Dial-112, a woman employee was forced to sniff breath of male colleagues suspected of drinking on duty.

The order came from Dispatch Supervisory In-charge Inspector Rajesh Tripathi, who has since been suspended. According to police officials, Tripathi’s actions may lead to termination pending further inquiry.

Sources said the incident occurred three days ago, when Tripathi allegedly instructed a woman staffer to check for alcohol on the breath of male employees near the dispatcher room. Acting under orders, she was compelled to carry out the task, which continued for over half an hour.

The woman later reported the incident to senior officers, triggering an internal inquiry. Other women staffers were reportedly too afraid to protest during the episode.

Investigators said the woman’s statement. CCTV footage from inside the control room shows Tripathi interacting with staff, followed by the woman sniffing breath of male employees.

SP Dial-112 Neetu Thakur recorded the woman’s testimony and submitted a report, following which Tripathi was suspended and attached to police headquarters for further investigation.

Tripathi has denied wrongdoing, claiming he was being framed. He insisted he only asked the woman to confirm who had consumed liquor, citing prior instances of men being caught drunk while on duty.

