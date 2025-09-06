Madhya Pradesh Tops In Infant Mortality Despite Drop, 3rd In Maternal Deaths | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) have declined in Madhya Pradesh, but the state still tops the country in IMR and ranks third in MMR, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS)-2025, based on 2023 data.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded an IMR of 37 per 1,000 live births, compared to the national average of 25. Its MMR stands at 142 per 1 lakh live births, which is the third highest in India.

According to SRS-2025 (based on 2023), IMR in rural areas is 38 for males and 40 for females. In urban areas, IMR is 32 for males and 28 for females.

In comparison, SRS-2024 (based on 2022) reported rural IMR at 42 for males and 44 for females, while urban IMR stood at 28 for males and 27 for females. The overall IMR in MP in 2022 was 40 per 1,000, while the national figure was 26. MMR at the time was 159 per 1 lakh live births.

Birth rate falls

Madhya Pradesh's birth rate has dropped from 23.3 to 22.5 per 1,000 population, yet it remains the third highest in the country. Bihar has the highest birth rate at 25.8, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 23.6 and Meghalaya at 22.7, according to SRS-2025 (2023). In MP, the rural birth rate is 24.4, while the urban birth rate is 17.5.

Death rate eases

The death rate in MP has come down to 6.8 per 1,000 population from 7.1 in 2022. Chhattisgarh has a death rate of 8.3, while Odisha has the highest. Punjab reports 7.3 and Kerala 7.2. The national average stands at 6.4, as per SRS-2025 (2023).

Figures show progress: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said MMR has reduced from 159 to 142, while Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) declined from 29 to 27 and IMR from 40 to 37.

Similarly, Under-five Mortality Rate (UMR) has come down from 49 to 44. He said that these figures reflect a positive trend and indicate that efforts in Madhya Pradesh are moving in the right direction.