 Madhya Pradesh: I-T Raids On SHG 30 Premises In Three Cities Conclude; Lockers To Be Opened Next Week
Notices to be issued to people whose names figured in seized dairies & documents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax raid on the Science House Group (SHG) concluded on Friday following searches at around 30 premises of the group in Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai.

Voluminous incriminating documents related to alleged tax evasion and bogus billing have been unearthed in the exercise, described as one of the biggest IT raids of the year so far.

