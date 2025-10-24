MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action Against Negligent Bank, Govt Officials Districts With Zero Pending Complaints To Be Rewarded | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed strict punitive action against bank and government officials found negligent in handling public complaints. He said there must be no pendency of cases in offices and that responsibility should be fixed on erring officers.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions during Samadhan Online on Thursday. Acting on his orders, three government employees were suspended, and disciplinary action was initiated against 19 others.

Salary increments of five officials were withheld, show-cause notices were issued to six and departmental proceedings were ordered in seven cases.

Yadav also announced that districts with no pending complaints would be rewarded. Raisen and Datia have topped the list in timely grievance resolution.

He also instructed that while shifting ration shops, opinions of sarpanchs should be taken in rural areas, and corporators suggestions should be considered in urban areas.