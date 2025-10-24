Bhopal Events Calendar For October 25-26 Weekend: Explore Soulful Raag Fest By Javed Ali, Engaging Conversations At Tea Talks & More

Bhopal's Events Calendar For October 25-26 Weekend: Explore Soulful Raag Fest by Javed Ali, Engaging Conversations At Tea Talks & More |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This October 25-26 weekend, Bhopal is buzzing with energy and excitement!

The city opens its doors to a vibrant mix of comedy, music, and friendships, promising laughter, creativity, and soulful connection.

From live performances to interactive sessions, every event brings a new reason to celebrate the season. Dive into Bhopal's entertaining October weekend!

1. Raag Fest 2nd Edition – with Javed Ali

Raag Fest returns with an unforgettable night of music and magic under the stars.

Experience Javed Ali live, singing soulful hits like Arziyan, Jashn-e-Bahaara, and Nagada Nagada.

Celebrate culture, flavours, and togetherness in a festive evening where melodies warm the night and every note glows with Diwali’s spirit.

Date: 25 October 2025

Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: MPT DDX Drive In Cinema, near Shymala Hills, Bhopal.

Ticket pricing: ₹1099 onwards

2. Halloween Night at Meepleton

This Halloween, Meepleton transforms into a spooky playground for one thrilling night!

Enjoy themed board games, eerie one-minute challenges, and a costume contest with prizes for the creepiest and funniest looks.

Gather your friends, wear your best costume, and join the fun with ghosts, witches, and snack lovers.

Date: 26 October 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Meepleton Board Game Cafe, DK‑2/232 Danish Kunj Kolar Road, Danish Kunj, Bhopal

Ticket pricing: ₹200 Onwards

3. Haseeb Khan live

Haseeb Khan, the breakout comedian with 900K YouTube subscribers, is known for his sharp observational humour, Bhopali slang and relatable middle-class wit.

From awkward friendships to tricky rishtas, he turns everyday chaos into laughter.

Featured on Sandeep Maheshwari’s show, Haseeb delivers nostalgia, mischief, and pure desi comedy brilliance.

Date: 25 October 2025

Time: 6 PM

Venue: XO Studio bhopal

Ticket pricing: ₹499 Onwards

4. Sound healing by Prerna

Begin your morning with Sound Healer Prerna in a 90-minute journey of calm and clarity.

Experience soothing vibrations from bowls, chimes, and other instruments blended with gentle meditation and shared silence to awaken inner peace and stillness within.

Date: 25 October 2025

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Artshala Bhopal

Ticket pricing: ₹699 Onwards

5. Tea talks

Some of the best conversations begin over a cup of tea.

Join Tea Talks, a warm, engaging gathering where stories, ideas and laughter flow freely.

It’s a relaxed space for meaningful chats, light-hearted discussions, and interactive conversations.

Date: 25 October 2025

Time: 5:30 pm

Venue: Chai Kaapi, Arera Colony, Bhopal

Ticket pricing: ₹399 Onwards

6. Truth and Dare By FUNNDAY

Get ready to reveal, risk, and roar with laughter at FUNNDAY’s Truth & Dare Night!

Experience a wild evening of fun, surprises and hilarious moments with creative prompts, quirky dares, spicy truths, and unexpected twists that unleash everyone’s playful, bold side.

Date: 26 October 2025

Time: 5:30 pm

Ticket pricing: ₹299 Onwards

Venue: Chai Kaapi, Arera Colony, Bhopal