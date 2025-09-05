Teacher's Day Gift: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers During Shikshak Samman Samaroh

WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers In Bhopal | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the occasion of Teachers Day, announced that government school teachers in Madhya Pradesh will be given the fourth pay scale.

The announcement was made on Friday at the state-level Shikshak Samman Samaroh (Teacher Felicitation Ceremony) in Bhopal.

The CM said the decision would put an additional financial burden of ₹117 crore on the state government. However, “Our government will always work for the welfare of teachers,” he added.

During the event, he praised the contribution of government school teachers, saying that they are competing with top boards like CBSE and ICSE.

प्रदेश के 1.5 लाख शैक्षणिक संवर्ग के सहायक शिक्षक, उच्च शिक्षक, नवीन शैक्षणिक संवर्ग के प्राथमिक शिक्षक और माध्यमिक शिक्षकों को चतुर्थ क्रमोन्नति वेतनमान दिया जाएगा।



आज माननीय राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में प्रशासन अकादमी, भोपाल में आयोजित 'राज्य स्तरीय… pic.twitter.com/17Zm9nsh0h — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 5, 2025

He added that students from state-run schools are performing well in competitive exams across the country. The proposal for the fourth pay scale will soon be placed before the cabinet for approval.

The benefit will only be given to teachers who have completed 35 years of service as of July 1, 2023. At present, only education department officers are receiving the fourth pay scale.

14 teachers felicitated

At the ceremony held at Bhopal’s Academy of Administration, 14 teachers from across the state were honored. Each received ₹25k in prize money, along with a shawl, coconut, and certificate.

The awardees included Jitendra Sharma (Guna), Dilip Jaiswal (Shajapur), Dilip Katre (Seoni), Shrikant Kurmi (Damoh), Shraddha Gupta (Khandwa), Mohan Singh Gond (Damoh), Apoorva Sharma (Ujjain) and Dhanraj Vani (Alirajpur).

Higher Secondary Teachers including Radha Sharma (Dhar), Dr. Narendra Kumar Urmaliya (Jabalpur), Mahendra Kumar Lodhi (Sagar), Vinita Ojha (Ratlam), Dr. Sarita Sharma (Rajgarh) and Saurabh Kumar Sharma (Balaghat), were also awarded.

National Teacher Award Winners from MP

2 teachers from Madhya Pradesh were selected this year for the prestigious National Teacher Award given by the Ministry of Education. They are Sheela Patel (Damoh district) and Bhairulal Osara (Agar-Malwa district).

Both were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Teachers from Madhya Pradesh who won the 2024 National Teacher Award were also honored at the Bhopal ceremony. They are Madhav Prasad Patel (Damoh) and Sunita Godha (Mandsaur).

They were presented with a shawl, coconut, memento, and ₹5k in cash.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the awarded teachers have set an example of dedication and commitment, inspiring others across the state.