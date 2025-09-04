 'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST Slabs-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST Slabs-- VIDEO

'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST Slabs-- VIDEO

The new GST will empower all sections of the society and economy, especially MSMEs and small and cottage industries, said CM Mohan Yadav.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav hailed the new Goods and Servics Tax structure-- consisting of only two tax slabs of 5% and 18% instead of the earlier four, as a historic decision.

Speaking to media, CM Yadav said the restructured GST slabs will empower all sections of the society and economy, especially MSMEs and Small and Cottage industries. He further praised PM Narendra Modi for fulfiling his promise and giving tax relief to the public despite global challenges and geographical uncertainties.

"Only PM Modi can possess the boldness and ability to give tax cuts to the public while striving to strengthen economic progress amid the global concerns."

Read Also
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
article-image

CM Yadav shared a video on X, hailing the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister for the tax relief, with a caption:

FPJ Shorts
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes
UPSC To Establish Centre Of Excellence As Repository Of Best Practices Ahead Of Centenary Year Celebrations
UPSC To Establish Centre Of Excellence As Repository Of Best Practices Ahead Of Centenary Year Celebrations
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model

"Under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the decision to reduce GST rates in the GST Council meeting is like a bouquet for all sections of the country, covering all sectors. Along with industries, all sections of the country will benefit from it. Congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister Ji and the Honourable Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for this historic decision. #NextGenGST."

Read Also
Big Surprise For Car & Bike Buyers, GST Reform Slashes Prices Starting This Navaratri
article-image

New GST Slabs

Notably, the GST Council met on Wednesday and approved the new tax structure. It retained the two tax slabs-- 5% and 18% – and dumped the remaining two-- 12% and 28%.

As a result, several items of basic necessities and daily use will get cheaper.

Daily-use kitchen staples like-- vegetable oil, pasta, cornflakes, biscuits, Namkeens, and bhujia will now be taxed at 5% instead of the earlier 12%, directly passing the benefit to consumers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST...

'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST...

After 19 Hyderabad Horses Mysteriously Die In MP's Jabalpur, Animal Husbandry Dept Orders Immediate...

After 19 Hyderabad Horses Mysteriously Die In MP's Jabalpur, Animal Husbandry Dept Orders Immediate...

26-Year-Old Hangs Self With Electric Wire After Assault By Group Of Men In MP's Mandsaur

26-Year-Old Hangs Self With Electric Wire After Assault By Group Of Men In MP's Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh September 4 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Orange...

Madhya Pradesh September 4 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Orange...

Income Tax Raids On Science House Unearths Bogus Billing, Shell Firms

Income Tax Raids On Science House Unearths Bogus Billing, Shell Firms