MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 50 Electric Buses In Indore To Replace Diesel-Run Public Transport; Check Routes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated 50 state-of-the-art electric AC buses from the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, giving a green signal to city's expanding eco-friendly public transport network. The launch aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity and reduce carbon emissions.

The new buses will operate on designated routes including Rajwada to Tejaji Nagar (22 buses), Aurobindo Hospital to Mhow Naka (15 buses), Apollo DB City to Pitru Parvat (4 buses), Rajiv Gandhi Square to Palash Parisar Silicon City (4 buses), and CAT Square to California City (5 buses). Each bus can run up to 180 km per day on a single or opportunity charge.

"स्वच्छता ही सेवा अभियान" के अंतर्गत आज इंदौर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में अमूल्य योगदान देने वाले सफाई मित्रों, वार्डों और विभिन्न संगठनों को सम्मानित कर शुभकामनाएं दीं। साथ ही प्रदूषण मुक्त आवागमन… pic.twitter.com/lK4d0CA13a — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 4, 2025

Priced at Rs 1.2 crore each, the total project cost stands at Rs 60 crore. The buses will be operated on a net cost model, with the government providing 40 percent Viability Gap Funding under the AMRUT scheme.

Replacing diesel buses with electric ones is expected to cut 22.68 lakh kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The buses feature digital ticketing, automatic fare collection, GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, public announcement systems and passenger information systems for enhanced safety and convenience.

Currently, Indore operates 70 electric buses successfully, as part of the 550-bus fleet managed by Atal Indore City Transport Services Ltd (AICTSL), serving over two lakh daily passengers.

MPs, MLAs, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, AICTSL officials and senior officers of the administration attended the event.