 Sanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract, Only 40 On Ground
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract, Only 40 On Ground

Sanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract, Only 40 On Ground

The tender was floated for door-to-door garbage collection across 45 wards, with a provision of 78 vehicles

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Sanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract, Only 40 On Ground | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Rewa unit has launched a probe into alleged irregularities in a sanitation contract of Singrauli Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Officials said the agency has sought tender documents from the municipal commissioner and will conduct discreet verification of vehicles deployed under the contract.

The tender was floated for door-to-door garbage collection across 45 wards, with a provision of 78 vehicles. However, it is alleged that the contractor deployed only 40 vehicles but claimed payment for all 78. SMC is reportedly paying around Rs 50 lakh per month to the company for its services.

After receiving a complaint, EOW initiated investigation and has written to the commissioner seeking all documents related to the tender process, company details, and vehicle deployment records.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Businessman Accused In ₹37 Crore GST Fake Invoice Fraud Case
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Businessman Accused In ₹37 Crore GST Fake Invoice Fraud Case
VIDEO: Devotees Crushed After Ganesh Idol Falls From Crane During Immersion In Telangana
VIDEO: Devotees Crushed After Ganesh Idol Falls From Crane During Immersion In Telangana
Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan Eve
Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan Eve
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Couple Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Dumper Near Vashi Toll Naka; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Couple Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Dumper Near Vashi Toll Naka; Case Registered

Officials said that after reviewing documents, a team will be sent to Singrauli for on-site verification. CCTV footage and other tracking methods will be used to assess actual vehicle deployment.

If discrepancies are found, an FIR will be registered against those responsible in both the contractor firm and the corporation.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors
article-image

What EOW wants

EOW Rewa's SP, Arvind Singh Thakur said, "We are investigating verification of the list of 78 vehicles given by the contract company in Singrauli Municipal Corporation and the complaints of double payment.

Documents have been sought from the Municipal Corporation Commissioner. If there is any irregularity, an FIR will be filed."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! Tiger Mauls 61-Year-Old Farmer To Death In MP's Balaghat

Tragic! Tiger Mauls 61-Year-Old Farmer To Death In MP's Balaghat

Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak

Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak

Sanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract,...

Sanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract,...

Tigers From Pench & Kanha Increasing Problems In Balaghat; Their Movement Is Leading To Man-Animal...

Tigers From Pench & Kanha Increasing Problems In Balaghat; Their Movement Is Leading To Man-Animal...

Two Key Quota Issues Of Madhya Pradesh Caught In Legal Battle; Now, The Government Is Hopeful Of A...

Two Key Quota Issues Of Madhya Pradesh Caught In Legal Battle; Now, The Government Is Hopeful Of A...