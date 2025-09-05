Sanitation Scam Rocks MP's Singrauli Civic Body; EOW Seeks Documents In 78-Vehicle Garbage Contract, Only 40 On Ground | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Rewa unit has launched a probe into alleged irregularities in a sanitation contract of Singrauli Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Officials said the agency has sought tender documents from the municipal commissioner and will conduct discreet verification of vehicles deployed under the contract.

The tender was floated for door-to-door garbage collection across 45 wards, with a provision of 78 vehicles. However, it is alleged that the contractor deployed only 40 vehicles but claimed payment for all 78. SMC is reportedly paying around Rs 50 lakh per month to the company for its services.

After receiving a complaint, EOW initiated investigation and has written to the commissioner seeking all documents related to the tender process, company details, and vehicle deployment records.

Officials said that after reviewing documents, a team will be sent to Singrauli for on-site verification. CCTV footage and other tracking methods will be used to assess actual vehicle deployment.

If discrepancies are found, an FIR will be registered against those responsible in both the contractor firm and the corporation.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors

What EOW wants

EOW Rewa's SP, Arvind Singh Thakur said, "We are investigating verification of the list of 78 vehicles given by the contract company in Singrauli Municipal Corporation and the complaints of double payment.

Documents have been sought from the Municipal Corporation Commissioner. If there is any irregularity, an FIR will be filed."