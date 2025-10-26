Bhopal News: Engineer Found Dead In Kerwa Dam, Suicide Suspected

Pune: Man Dies After Falling From Tree While Hanging Akashkandil For Diwali In Vadgaonsheri | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a software engineer identified as Harsh Tiwari (24) was recovered from Kerwa Dam under Ratibad police station limits on Saturday evening.

The deceased had gone missing a day earlier from a hotel in Kolar. Before his death, he had messaged his brother in Gwalior saying he would end his life. In the same message, he shared details about his location in Bhopal along with passwords for his mobile phone, online banking apps and ATM card.

After receiving the message, the brother reached Bhopal immediately and lodged a missing person complaint at Kolar police station. On Saturday evening, Ratibad police recovered a body from the dam and informed nearby police stations. Later, Kolar police identified the body with the help of the deceased’s brother.

According to reports, Harsh, a resident of Gwalior worked as a software developer in Bengaluru.

On October 21, he boarded a train from Bengaluru to Gwalior but instead of going home, he came to Bhopal and checked into a hotel in Kolar. On October 23, he sent a message to his brother mentioning that he was going to commit suicide.

Based on preliminary investigations, police suspect it to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. Since the missing person report was filed at Kolar police station, the case diary has been handed over to Kolar police who will now conduct further investigation.