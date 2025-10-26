 MP News: Two-Month Ban On Demonstrations, Protests In Ratlam; Violators To Face Penalty
Construction of temporary or permanent structures such as pandals or tents for such purposes is also restricted

Construction of temporary or permanent structures such as pandals or tents for such purposes is also restricted

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
MP News: Two-Month Ban On Demonstrations, Protests In Ratlam; Violators To Face Penalty

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): SDM of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam imposed a two-month ban on rallies, processions and public gatherings without prior permission under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, on Sunday.

According to SDM Archi Harit's directives, protests, demonstrations or crowd gatherings are prohibited within the entire revenue boundary of the city, including the district court, collectorate, government offices, hospitals and public places.

The use of loudspeakers and DJ systems without permission is also banned under the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, 1985, with a complete restriction after 10 pm. Violators of new orders will face legal action under Section 223 of the BNS.

According to new guidelines, no individual, group or organisation can organise, publicise or participate in any protest or rally without obtaining permission from the SDM’s office at least 24 hours in advance.

Construction of temporary or permanent structures such as pandals or tents for such purposes is also restricted.

Furthermore, carrying firearms, swords, daggers, or any other lethal weapons in public has been strictly prohibited. However, government officials, police and security personnel on duty are an exemption.

