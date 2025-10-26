Indore News: Police Urged People To Report Drug Supplying, Other Crimes Through Complaint Boxes | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police organized a public interaction program at various places to strengthen coordination with city residents and curb illegal activities in the city on Saturday.

During the program, police officers installed complaint boxes in the residential areas and informed people about the Crime Watch Helpline number (7049108283) where they can report any suspicious, illegal activities or information about drugs suppliers of users so that the police may take action on time.

People were also made aware of the harmful effects of drug addiction and how it leads to criminal behavior. The initiative was launched under the directions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, who instructed officials to hold community meetings and public awareness drives to promote social harmony and connect people with the police.

Police officers from all the police stations visited localities, colonies and apartments to hold community meetings. These meetings were conducted in various areas including Sindoda’s Tapti complex (Chandan Nagar), Bridge Vihar Colony (Rau), Nai Basti (Tejaji Nagar), Royal Bungalow (Hira Nagar), Lalbagh Line (Juni Indore), Ganga Nagar (Banganga), Saket Nagar, Chandralok Chauraha (Palasia) and Rahul Gandhi Nagar (Lasudia).

During the interactions, residents were encouraged to stay away from drugs, help prevent crime, and share information about any illegal activities with the police. They were informed about helpline numbers including Dial-112 and the Crime Watch Helpline and told that their identities would remain confidential if they used the complaint boxes to report crimes.

Police officers also advised residents to install CCTV cameras, employ security guards and inform the police about tenants, servants or any unknown persons living in the area. Drones were also used for area surveillance to identify shadow zones and monitor suspicious activities.