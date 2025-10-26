Indore News: Congress Accuses Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Of Corruption Over House-To-House Property Survey

Indore News: Congress Accuses Mayor Of Corruption Over House-To-House Property Survey | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation, Chintu Choukse, has accused mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav of opening a “new door for corruption” through the house-to-house property measurement campaign.

Choukse alleged that when the IMC is already conducting a GIS (Geographical Information System) survey across the city to identify property tax evasion, there is no need for an additional door-to-door survey. “This new survey is just another way to harass citizens and protect BJP leaders involved in tax evasion,” he said.

According to Chouksey, the campaign began in Ward Number 74 under the Bilawali Zonal Office on the mayor’s instructions. He alleged that during the survey, when the corporation team reached a house belonging to an MLA’s brother, BJP leaders intervened, and the officials left without inspection. A similar incident allegedly happened at a hostel linked to the same family, where the inspection was also stopped.

Choukse claimed that the campaign is being used to identify people for illegal recovery and to create false tax evasion cases where bribes cannot be collected. He added that during the drive, a dispute broke out between corporation officials and BJP councillors when officials refused to give a “clean chit” to BJP leaders accused of tax evasion.

He also criticised the mayor for remaining silent on the issue. “The mayor is fully aware and personally involved in this entire operation. This is a deliberate attempt to trouble the public and protect BJP leaders by blaming municipal staff,” Choukse said.

He alleged that the Municipal Corporation’s treasury is empty and even lacks funds to pay salaries and this campaign has been launched to collect money through illegal means.

Choukse further said that if the campaign is not stopped immediately, Congress workers will stage a protest and gherao the mayor. He further stated that since the GIS survey already exists to track tax evasion through technology, there is no justification for door-to-door inspections that create fear among citizens.

“The BJP, under the mayor’s leadership, is trying to disturb the city’s peace and start an extortion campaign under the guise of property surveys,” he added.