MP News: CBI Arrests Fugitive ‘Solver’ In Vyapam Scam After 6 Years From Aligarh |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), on Sunday, arrested a fugitive ‘solver’ in Vyapam Scam, who had been on the run for the past 6 years.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Javad. He was presented before a Special Sessions Court in Gwalior, which sent him to judicial custody in jail.

Javed was apprehended from Aligarh, where he was pursuing a postgraduate course at Aligarh University at the time of his arrest.

The case is related to the 2009 Vyapam Pre-Medical Test (PMT). Mohammad Javed had appeared in the exam at a Guna centre in place of a candidate named Hemant, resulting in Hemant’s selection fraudulently.

After the scam was exposed, the case was initially investigated by the SIT and later handed over to the CBI.

While other accused in the case have already been convicted by the Special Court, Javed remained at large until now.

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to take over 69 Vyapam cases, including PMT, police constable recruitment and teacher recruitment scams.

24 accused still at par

The CBI investigated additional accused and filed chargesheets, but 24 accused are still absconding.

According to officials, the PMT fraud trials dominate these cases, as many solvers were brought from Uttar Pradesh to help candidates cheat and secure selection in Madhya Pradesh. It is said that these individuals had previously passed PMT.

The CBI continues to search for the remaining fugitives.