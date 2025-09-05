 Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSwachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17

Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17

Over 10L Cleanliness Target Units to be eliminated

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) of Madhya Pradesh has issued directives to all 416 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state to gear up for the annual cleanliness campaign ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, scheduled to run from September 17 to October 2.

This year, the campaign will emphasise cleaning and upgrading bus stands across the state, while also eliminating more than 10 lakh Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs).

According to officials of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) wing of the UAD, bus stands have been chosen as the top priority this year. Unlike railway stations and airports, which have their own dedicated authorities for maintenance, bus stands across Madhya Pradesh often remain in a state of neglect due to the lack of a responsible, organised body for cleanliness.

Hence, the task of managing sanitation and upkeep of these sites has been placed directly under the local urban bodies.

FPJ Shorts
Energetic! Novak Djokovic Lets Out Thunderous Roar After Breaking Carlos Alcaraz's Serve In US Open 2025 Semifinal; Video
Energetic! Novak Djokovic Lets Out Thunderous Roar After Breaking Carlos Alcaraz's Serve In US Open 2025 Semifinal; Video
Audacious! Carlos Alcaraz's Reaction To Novak Djokovic's Backhand Shot Goes Viral During US Open 2025 Semifinal Match; Video 
Audacious! Carlos Alcaraz's Reaction To Novak Djokovic's Backhand Shot Goes Viral During US Open 2025 Semifinal Match; Video 
BJP-NDA Headed For One-Sided Victory In Bihar Polls: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
BJP-NDA Headed For One-Sided Victory In Bihar Polls: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
From Lalbaugcha Raja To Marolcha Morya: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Ganesh Visarjan As Iconic Mandals Bid Farewell To Bappa
From Lalbaugcha Raja To Marolcha Morya: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Ganesh Visarjan As Iconic Mandals Bid Farewell To Bappa
Read Also
Tigers From Pench & Kanha Increasing Problems In Balaghat; Their Movement Is Leading To Man-Animal...
article-image

Towards a Cleaner MP 

With the combined focus on bus stands, key public utility spaces, and the elimination of scattered garbage spots, authorities hope to make a visible impact on sanitation and public health. The campaign is expected to not only clean but also transform neglected areas into green, usable spaces, strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to the national Swachh Bharat Mission.

Elimination of CTUs

Alongside bus stand cleaning, the campaign will also target the removal of CTUs, or small, neglected garbage dumping spots found in colonies and street corners where residents habitually discard waste. These sites are often inaccessible to Safai Mitras (sanitation workers), making them persistent sources of filth and health hazards.

The UAD has instructed ULBs to immediately identify and eliminate CTUs, with an added push for beautification measures. Once cleared, the areas will undergo landscaping and plantation drives to prevent future dumping and to discourage residents from turning them into informal garbage points again.

State-wide targets

Officials estimate that in major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Sagar, nearly 2.5 - 4 lakh CTUs will be removed under this year’s campaign alone.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 416 ULBs, including 16 Municipal Corporations, 98 Municipal Councils, and 264 Nagar Parishads. Based on population size, CTU elimination targets have been distributed across cities:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17

Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17

Bhopal Ready For Grand Ganesh Visarjan: Over 4,000 Pandals To Send Idols; New Ghat At Kaliyasot,...

Bhopal Ready For Grand Ganesh Visarjan: Over 4,000 Pandals To Send Idols; New Ghat At Kaliyasot,...

Bhopal: Take Note Of Traffic Diversions For Ganesh Visarjan; Entry Of Inter-State Buses Prohibited

Bhopal: Take Note Of Traffic Diversions For Ganesh Visarjan; Entry Of Inter-State Buses Prohibited

Precautionary Sirens At Bhadbhada Dam In Bhopal As Tank Level Nears Capacity; Gates Likely To Be...

Precautionary Sirens At Bhadbhada Dam In Bhopal As Tank Level Nears Capacity; Gates Likely To Be...

Bhopal Shocker! Accused Of Molesting Neighbour’s Daughter, 23-Year-Old Auto Driver Hangs Self

Bhopal Shocker! Accused Of Molesting Neighbour’s Daughter, 23-Year-Old Auto Driver Hangs Self