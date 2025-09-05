Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) of Madhya Pradesh has issued directives to all 416 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state to gear up for the annual cleanliness campaign ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, scheduled to run from September 17 to October 2.

This year, the campaign will emphasise cleaning and upgrading bus stands across the state, while also eliminating more than 10 lakh Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs).

According to officials of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) wing of the UAD, bus stands have been chosen as the top priority this year. Unlike railway stations and airports, which have their own dedicated authorities for maintenance, bus stands across Madhya Pradesh often remain in a state of neglect due to the lack of a responsible, organised body for cleanliness.

Hence, the task of managing sanitation and upkeep of these sites has been placed directly under the local urban bodies.

Towards a Cleaner MP

With the combined focus on bus stands, key public utility spaces, and the elimination of scattered garbage spots, authorities hope to make a visible impact on sanitation and public health. The campaign is expected to not only clean but also transform neglected areas into green, usable spaces, strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to the national Swachh Bharat Mission.

Elimination of CTUs

Alongside bus stand cleaning, the campaign will also target the removal of CTUs, or small, neglected garbage dumping spots found in colonies and street corners where residents habitually discard waste. These sites are often inaccessible to Safai Mitras (sanitation workers), making them persistent sources of filth and health hazards.

The UAD has instructed ULBs to immediately identify and eliminate CTUs, with an added push for beautification measures. Once cleared, the areas will undergo landscaping and plantation drives to prevent future dumping and to discourage residents from turning them into informal garbage points again.

State-wide targets

Officials estimate that in major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Sagar, nearly 2.5 - 4 lakh CTUs will be removed under this year’s campaign alone.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 416 ULBs, including 16 Municipal Corporations, 98 Municipal Councils, and 264 Nagar Parishads. Based on population size, CTU elimination targets have been distributed across cities: